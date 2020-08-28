StormTeam 3: Rainfall totals from Friday storms

It's been some time since we have gotten some good rainfall totals, but Friday morning storms delivered!

Most of us were able to receive half an inch to a full inch of rain from strong storms that rolled across the area this morning. Great news for farmers and anyone caring for plants, because we could really use it. Parts of the area have been under level 1 and 2 droughts, with a level 2 MODERATE DROUGHT in effect for about half the area. Most of the area has been running 2-4 inches of rain behind the summer average.

The highest rainfall report in our area comes from Turtle Creek in Austin, with 2.27 inches!

Further to the east, parts of central Wisconsin near I-90 received some more problematic totals. Constant rainfall supplied by a stream of thunderstorms since early this morning has lead to flash flooding across the area, with multiple reports of rain in the 4-8 inch range and other reports of washed out roads.

What remains of Hurricane Laura supplied extra moisture for these storms today, by pushing tropical moisture directly into the Midwest as it moved onshore and across parts of the south. This phenomenon is known as a predecessor rain event, when tropical cyclones can supercharge rainfall far ahead or to the north of them.