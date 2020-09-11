StormTeam 3: Rainfall totals from a rainy fall-like week

After a rainy, chilly, cloudy, and soggy fall like week, we have received our fair share of rainfall across the area.

Most of these numbers are estimated from the radar. Normally we don't use this technique, but the fact that these showers were not super intense and were rather prolonged means that these estimates were better than they normally would be. Of the few actual 3-day reports out there, most line with these radar estimates quite nicely,

Most of Northern Iowa received at least an inch of rain, with much of the area getting well above that. Charles City recorded 2.3 inches, while 1 lesser but still sizable 1.5 inches fell in Mason City.

In Southern Minnesota, most totals were between half an inch and an inch.

More rain is on the way through the second half of Friday and early Saturday, so these weekly totals could climb yet again. Models indicate a band of 1 inches of rain is likely to fall across portions of eastern Iowa and very far southeastern Minnesota.