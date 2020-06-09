StormTeam 3: Rainfall totals as of Tuesday afternoon

Rain totals ranging between a trace to almost an 1.5". Watch for more to fall over the next few hours. First details on KIMT.com and KIMT News 3 this afternoon and evening.
Totals will rise the rest of Tuesday
Posted: Jun 9, 2020 3:33 PM
