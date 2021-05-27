StormTeam 3: Rainfall reports through 3 PM Thursday.

Here are some of the latest rainfall reports (as of 3 PM Thursday):
Preston, MN: 1.16"
Albert Lea, MN: 1.13"
Iowa Falls, IA: 1.11"
Hampton, IA: 1.00"
Rochester, MN: 0.96"
Faribault, MN: 0.95"
Fairmont, MN: 0.92"
Charles City, IA: 0.81"
Fort Dodge, IA: 0.79"
Mankato, MN: 0.77"
Owatonna, MN: 0.76"
Dodge Center, MN: 0.72"
Waseca, MN: 0.66"
Decorah, IA: 0.62"
Mason City, IA: 0.58"
Forest City, IA: 0.52
If you don't see your city/town listed, you can submit a report to weather@kimt.com, and it will be added to the list!