StormTeam 3: Rainfall reports through 3 PM Thursday.

Here are some of the latest rainfall reports (as of 3 PM Thursday):

Preston, MN: 1.16"

Albert Lea, MN: 1.13"

Iowa Falls, IA: 1.11"

Hampton, IA: 1.00"

Rochester, MN: 0.96"

Faribault, MN: 0.95"

Fairmont, MN: 0.92"

Charles City, IA: 0.81"

Fort Dodge, IA: 0.79"

Mankato, MN: 0.77"

Owatonna, MN: 0.76"

Dodge Center, MN: 0.72"

Waseca, MN: 0.66"

Decorah, IA: 0.62"

Mason City, IA: 0.58"

Forest City, IA: 0.52

If you don't see your city/town listed, you can submit a report to weather@kimt.com, and it will be added to the list!