Here's a list of rainfall reports from rain overnight and Friday morning. We generally saw around an inch, with those seeing more being usually more to the west.

1.67" - Swaledale

1.57" - Austin

1.50" - Douglas

1.45" - Albert Lea

1.44" - Rochester

1.32" - Mason City

1.32" - Elma

1.30" - Mantorville

1.20" - St. Ansgar

1.20" - Nora Springs

1.11" - Hayfield

1.09" - Riceville

1.04" - Dougherty

0.98" - Elba

0.97" - Charles City

0.64" - Chatfield