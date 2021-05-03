StormTeam 3: Rainfall reports from Sunday/Monday

Scattered storms rolled through late Sunday, and rain continued to fall in some spots Monday. Now that it's moving out, here are some of the totals we have so far.

Keep in mind, these rainfall totals may be incomplete. We will update should updates be made.

All in all, most of the area seems to have received around half an inch of rain give or take a bit, with some areas further east like Howard, Fillmore, and Winona counties seeing upwards of an inch. This is great news as we are running multiple inches behind in terms of rainfall so far this spring, but we still are going to need more rain. Good news? I am tracking a bit more Wednesday night into Thursday morning.



MINNESOTA:

Harmony - 2.75"

Winona - 2.31"

Houston - 1.27"

Predmore - 1.20"

St. Charles - 1.13"

Fillmore - 1.09"

Preston - 1.01"

Rochester - 0.93"

Lanesboro - 0.66"

Elba - 0.62"

Chatfield - 0.80"

RST - 0.59"

Hayfield - 0.32"

Byron - 0.26"

Austin - 0.13"

IOWA:

Saratoga - 2.31"

Riceville - 1.35"

Osage - 1.00"

Elma - 0.89"

Mason City - 0.34"

St. Ansgar - 0.34"

Charles City 0.23"