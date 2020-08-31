StormTeam 3: Rainfall reports from Monday storms

A few rounds of showers and storms early Monday morning brought rain to most of the area. Here is a look at rainfall totals reported from the storms.

The heaviest rain fell in a band stretching from Steele county, and through Dodge, Olmsted, and Winona counties. Around 2.5 inches fell across the board in these counties. Freeborn, Mower, and Fillmore counties all had about an inch. North Iowa saw isolated accumulations at around a quarter inch.

This rain will do well in combating the ongoing drought across parts of the area.

The next chance for rain comes Sunday. You can enjoy temps in the 70s and lots of sunshine Wednesday-Saturday until then.