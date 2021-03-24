StormTeam 3: Rainfall Totals (3/24/21)

Check out some of the rainfall totals from the past couple of days. Amounts were generally between 0.50" and 1.00". Mason City recorded just over 1" of rainfall since Monday evening.
Here's a looks at some of the rainfall totals.
Posted: Mar 24, 2021 6:42 PM
