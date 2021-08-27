StormTeam 3: Rainfall Reports from a Stormy Thursday Night & Friday Morning

Here is a look at some rainfall reports we have received so far!

Generally, most of the area saw 2-4 inches over the past 24 hours, with only a few seeing a bit less or a bit more. The state border had radar estimated totals near 8 inches in a narrow line.

Minnesota:

Dodge:

Kasson - 3.5"

Hayfield - 3.22"

Claremont - 3.13"

Dodge Center - 3.0"

Mantorville - 2.50"

Fillmore:

Wykoff - 4.23"

Preston - 3.30"

Harmony - 2.80"

Chatfield - 2.54"

Lanesboro - 2.26"

Fillmore - 2.01"

Rushford - 2.0"

Freeborn:

Glenville - 5.54"

Albert Lea - 3.14"

Mower:

Ostrander - 5.09"

Austin - 4.70"

Grand Meadow - 3.80"

Waltham - 2.73"

Lansing - 2.58"

Olmstead:

Byron - 2.46"

Stewartville - 2.42"

Rochester - KIMT - 2.3"

Elba - 1.48"

Other:

Bricelyn - 5"

Kiester - 4.70"

Owatonna - 2.14"

Houston - 2.01"

Plaiview - 1.71"

Winona 1.31"

Wabasha - 1.13"

Iowa:

Cerro Gordo:

Mason City, SE - 2.5"

Floyd:

Dougherty - 1.30"

Hancock:

Forest City - 2.5"

Howard:

Elma - 4.50"

Lime Springs - 3.43"

Saratoga - 3.38"

Mitchell:

Osage 2.33"

Riceville - 3.0"

Winnebago:

Buffalo Center - 6.5"

Lake Mills - 2.6"

Worth:

Joice - 4.3"

Manly - 3.0"

Other:

Algona - 7.0"

Lakota - 6.8"

Burt - 5.25"

Titonka - 5.0"

New Hampton - 4.54"

Decorah - 4.2"