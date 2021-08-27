StormTeam 3: Rainfall Reports from a Stormy Thursday Night & Friday Morning

Here is a look at some rainfall reports we have received so far!
Generally, most of the area saw 2-4 inches over the past 24 hours, with only a few seeing a bit less or a bit more. The state border had radar estimated totals near 8 inches in a narrow line.
Minnesota:
Dodge:
Kasson - 3.5"
Hayfield - 3.22"
Claremont - 3.13"
Dodge Center - 3.0"
Mantorville - 2.50"
Fillmore:
Wykoff - 4.23"
Preston - 3.30"
Harmony - 2.80"
Chatfield - 2.54"
Lanesboro - 2.26"
Fillmore - 2.01"
Rushford - 2.0"
Freeborn:
Glenville - 5.54"
Albert Lea - 3.14"
Mower:
Ostrander - 5.09"
Austin - 4.70"
Grand Meadow - 3.80"
Waltham - 2.73"
Lansing - 2.58"
Olmstead:
Byron - 2.46"
Stewartville - 2.42"
Rochester - KIMT - 2.3"
Elba - 1.48"
Other:
Bricelyn - 5"
Kiester - 4.70"
Owatonna - 2.14"
Houston - 2.01"
Plaiview - 1.71"
Winona 1.31"
Wabasha - 1.13"
Iowa:
Cerro Gordo:
Mason City, SE - 2.5"
Floyd:
Dougherty - 1.30"
Hancock:
Forest City - 2.5"
Howard:
Elma - 4.50"
Lime Springs - 3.43"
Saratoga - 3.38"
Mitchell:
Osage 2.33"
Riceville - 3.0"
Winnebago:
Buffalo Center - 6.5"
Lake Mills - 2.6"
Worth:
Joice - 4.3"
Manly - 3.0"
Other:
Algona - 7.0"
Lakota - 6.8"
Burt - 5.25"
Titonka - 5.0"
New Hampton - 4.54"
Decorah - 4.2"