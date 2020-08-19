StormTeam 3: Rainfall Numbers for the Summer so far

Farmers are in need of some rainfall, and sooner rather than later!

Since June 1st, accumulated rainfall in Rochester has been 2.29 inches below average. The drop is even worse in Northern Iowa, where Mason City is running 3.19 inches below average.

The US Drought Monitor has the entire area at a level 1/5 designation, which is called "Abnormally Dry Conditions." More intense drought conditions persist across portions of central Iowa, where a level 4/5 Severe Drought is ongoing just northwest of Des Moines.

A new US Drought Monitor comes out Thursday.

Looking to the future, there is a slight chance for rain come Saturday, but it is not a guarantee. Storms for Saturday have been trending further to the north in Wednesday morning model runs. If we do get rain Saturday, we could expect half an inch give or take.