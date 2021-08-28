StormTeam 3: Rainfall Continues To Impact North Iowa

Multiple days of steady rainfall have continued across North Iowa leading to flash flooding in many Iowa communities.

Starting on Thursday, portions of North Iowa have seen over a foot of rainfall from continued showers that have sat over the same locations. Rainfall reports are quickly matching the estimated radar totals seen over the past few days. Forecast predictions estimated to see values between 8 and 11" in some locations. These values are now being exceeded in some spots.

This morning, we have seen no change as steady rainfall continues across towns already impacted by not only severe weather, but now widespread rainfall leading to flooding, resulting in blocked roadways. A meteorologist from the National Weather Service (NWS) in La Crosse, Wisconsin reported earlier this morning that survey crews were struggling to get to damage across Iowa from yesterdays tornadoes due to blocked roadways as standing water has shutdown travel in some locations.

StormTeam 3 will continue to update the rainfall totals as they come in throughout today.