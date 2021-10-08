StormTeam 3: Rain/Fog for Friday morning before a mostly nice weekend

Clouds and scattered showers will continue through Friday morning for some. Rainfall amounts will be generally under 0.10", but a few spots in Northeast Iowa could be far more.

Gradual clearing is expected on Friday, with isolated showers first around lunch and then we'll see a fair amount of sunshine towards the end of the day with highs around 70 degrees. The upcoming weekend is shaping up to be a mild one with a mix of clouds and sunshine is expected and highs in the middle 70s.

A storm system passes to our north Saturday night, and could bring some brief thunderstorms to southern Minnesota that night. A few more isolated storms are possible Sunday.

Another storm system is expected to arrive early next week, bringing a decent chance of rain to the area late Monday. We may yet be tracking another storm system to bring showers and thunderstorms to the area by the middle of next week. Overall, temperatures will be above average through the 7 day forecast, but do look to dip down to average around 8-10 days from now.