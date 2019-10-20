StormTeam 3: Rain to start your work week

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Increasing clouds ahead of the next storm system that will pull rain and even a few storms late tonight and Monday. We are done with the 60s as cooler air invades the region. Highs will be holding stationary in the 40s and 50s for the next week or longer under this cooler pattern. Showers may linger into Tuesday morning before another weak wave cruises in for Wednesday morning and producing a light mix of flurries or rain showers. Both disturbances crank up the wind speeds to 30-40 mph, so expect a windy early part of the week. Looking ahead to next week is promising as a lot of sunshine appears to be in the picture along with cooler highs around 50.
Tonight: Cloudy, then showers late
Lows: Upper 40s
Winds: SE 10-20
Tomorrow: Showers and breezy
Highs: Upper 50s
Winds: E 8-18
Tomorrow Night: Showers early, then cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s
Winds: SW 20-40
