StormTeam 3: Rain struggling to reach the ground Friday, another chance this weekend

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH THE OCCASIONAL BRIEF SHOWER

Rain is falling across the area Friday morning, but it is failing to reach the ground due to dry air at the surface. The air will become more saturated this afternoon, but by then only a few sparse showers remain. Expect a mostly cloudy Friday with a few brief showers here or there. High temps this afternoon in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: MILD, MIX OF SUN, CHANCE FOR RAIN w/ SNOWFLAKES

Saturday and Sunday both look to be a mix of sun and clouds with sporadic low chances for some rain. Saturday likely starts off with some mostly cloudy skies but fades to more sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows dip back around freezing Saturday night into Sunday morning as winds flip bakc out of the north. This could be one of the last freezing low temps of the season. A small disturbance moves through early Sunday with a chance for rain and some snowflakes that are unlikely to cause problems.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: MUCH WARMER

A strong ridge in the upper atmosphere (jet stream) will allow plenty of warm moist air to billow into the Midwest Monday and Tuesday, when high temps are set to be in the 70s Monday and 60s Tuesday. Thunderstorms are likely to take hold sometime Tuesday or Wednesday when another cold front could move in.