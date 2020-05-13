StormTeam 3: Rain returns Wednesday

Rain chances will be making a comeback alongside increasing clouds, winds, and temperatures this Wednesday. If you have plans to step outside during your Wednesday you won't be running into too much of the sunshine, but you'll notice the warmer temperatures. Highs will pop into the lower 60s before a big warm-up arrives on Thursday. When it comes to rain chances, expect precipt to being moving in later this afternoon. Activity will become, and stay, more widespread into the night and overnight hours. By early Thursday morning, rain will move out but the clouds will stay.