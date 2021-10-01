StormTeam 3: Rain possible later Friday, Saturday

While temps are yet again expected to reach towards 80 degrees Friday afternoon, the cooler air is still coming.

A convoluted cold front / low pressure system will gradually bring us chances for isolated to scattered showers from Friday late afternoon through Sunday morning. Some isolated storms could pick up Friday after 5pm anywhere across the area. These likely continue to fall sparsely here and there through the night and into Saturday and maybe even parts of Sunday morning.

High temps will cool to 70 degrees by Sunday and stay there for the next week.