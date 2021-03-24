StormTeam 3: Rain moves out as wind moves in

The rain system we have been tracking is coming to an end.

As the center of the storm moves out Wednesday morning, cooler air and stronger winds move in on the backside of this system. Winds will kick up to 15-25mph out of the Northwest with higher gusts this afternoon after the rain has moved out. Temps will slowly decline from the upper 40s Wednesday morning to the low 30s by Thursday morning. Wind chills Wednesday afternoon will fall into the mid to low 30s as winds pick up.

Thursday looks to be partly sunny with high temps back in the upper 40s, and up again into the low 50s by Friday with more sunny skies. Another chance for rain arrives early Saturday.