StormTeam 3: Rain more frequent in North Iowa Friday

Temps remain on the below average side Friday with mostly cloudy skies and high temps in the low 70s. Rain chances are returning to the forecast too!

Storms and showers will be scattered in/out through most of North Iowa Friday, with a marginal (1/5) risk of some of these storms being severe with either strong winds or large hail. It will be mostly just a soggy rainy day in North Iowa.

Over the border in Minnesota, things may be at times a bit clearer. While storms and showers are possible, they are likely less frequent and more isolated.

Some chances for rain persist into Saturday morning, but otherwise Saturday is a mix of sun and clouds with high temps in the mid 70s. It's likely a bit more sunny in Minnesota. A similar forecast in store for Sunday.

We return to the 80s next Tuesday with plenty of humidity.