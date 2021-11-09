StormTeam 3: Rain is on the way for Wednesday night.

A strong low-pressure system will be moving through the region over the next few days, bringing a couple of rounds of active weather. The first comes late Wednesday in terms of widespread rainfall. The rain will overspread the area and continue into Wednesday night. Rainfall amounts of 0.50" to 1.00" will be possible for many locations, and some could pick up over 1". After that, colder air will move in, and we could be looking at snow showers across the area Thursday night into Friday. Little to no accumulation is expected, but something we'll be monitoring for the end of the week.