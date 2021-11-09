A strong low-pressure system will be moving through the region over the next few days, bringing a couple of rounds of active weather. The first comes late Wednesday in terms of widespread rainfall. The rain will overspread the area and continue into Wednesday night. Rainfall amounts of 0.50" to 1.00" will be possible for many locations, and some could pick up over 1". After that, colder air will move in, and we could be looking at snow showers across the area Thursday night into Friday. Little to no accumulation is expected, but something we'll be monitoring for the end of the week.
Rain will overspread the area Wednesday evening.
Posted: Nov 9, 2021 6:11 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Rain returns Wednesday
- StormTeam 3: Rain is on the way for Wednesday night.
- StormTeam 3: Rain totals for Wednesday
- StormTeam 3: Wednesday & Thursday's Rain Totals
- StormTeam 3: Rain Chances Return Wednesday, Thursday
- StormTeam 3: Rain Wednesday and snow Friday
- StormTeam 3: Rain and Snow expected Monday night Into Tuesday
- StormTeam 3: Rain Wednesday, and then every day there after
- StormTeam 3: Rain and storms possible by Wednesday morning
- StormTeam 3: Rain Late Monday through Early Wednesday
Scroll for more content...