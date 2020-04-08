Clear
StormTeam 3: Rain ends with wind; snow this weekend

Snow could roll in by Easter Sunday

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 3:23 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

One more mild day today with showers likely and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. Then some cooler air works into the region with off and on rain chances over the next several days, with the exception of Friday, which looks to offer some sunshine. Temperatures will really tumble by the start of the next work week.

Watch for a chance for snow as we get into this weekend, especially on Easter Sunday. 

Showers possible on Wednesday
