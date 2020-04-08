Photo Gallery 1 Images
One more mild day today with showers likely and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. Then some cooler air works into the region with off and on rain chances over the next several days, with the exception of Friday, which looks to offer some sunshine. Temperatures will really tumble by the start of the next work week.
Watch for a chance for snow as we get into this weekend, especially on Easter Sunday.
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Rain ends with wind; snow this weekend
- StormTeam 3: Weekend weather maker means more rain and snow
- StormTeam 3: Friday's Snow
- StormTeam 3: Strong winds and blowing snow Friday night
- StormTeam 3: Wind Chill Advisory up as Blizzard Warning ends
- StormTeam 3: Nice weekend with warmth and wind
- StormTeam 3: Is heavy rain or snow on the horizon this weekend?
- StormTeam 3: Another smattering of snow before the weekend
- StormTeam 3: Seasonal weekend ahead, snow stays south
Scroll for more content...