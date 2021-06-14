StormTeam 3: Rain chances return later this week!

It's been a rather dry start to the month of June, but we're finally seeing more opportunities for rain in the forecast. Our next chance of rain arrives on Thursday in the form of showers and thunderstorms. There is some potential for a few strong thunderstorms, but the potential for decent rainfall is the main focus right now. After that, another system arrives for Sunday and Monday, bring more showers and thunderstorms to the area, and yet another chance for some decent moisture.
Rain chances return to southern Minnesota and northern Iowa for the end of the week.
Posted: Jun 14, 2021 6:00 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2021 7:36 PM
