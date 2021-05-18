StormTeam 3: Rain chances moves in Tuesday for the week ahead

After a particularly dry 2021 so far, the weather pattern is primed to deliver us some rain this week.

High pressure to the east and low pressure to the west in the upper layers of the atmosphere will force wind to flow out of the south, thereby bringing us moisture-packed air form the Gulf of Mexico - air that will surely lead to some rain.

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, THEN AFTERNOON SCATTERED RAIN W/ ISOLATED THUNDER

High temps Tuesday only climb into the upper 60s amid increasing clouds and scattered rain that moves in during the early afternoon and lasts on/off through the night. Winds out of the SE around 15mph mean it is a fairly windy day.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: WARMER, MOSTLY CLOUDY W/ OCCASIONAL SUN, AFTERNOON SCATTERED STORMS

Temps only drop to 60 degrees overnight before rebounding into the mid to upper 70s for both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Some sun could poke through the clouds at times. Best chances for rain are in the afternoon and evening hours when scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Dew points rise into the 60s and the air will begin to feel humid

FRIDAY/THE WEEKEND: WARM, HUMID, WITH THE OCCASIONAL CHANCE FOR STORMS

The moisture continues to pile into the upper Midwest through the weekend with dew points nearing 70 degrees. High temps rise into the 80s. There will be a chance for rain/storms everyday, but of all the days Saturday has the best chance of being clear. Any sunshine during the day could help boost storms during the afternoon and evening hours.