StormTeam 3: Rain chances increasing overnight

Rain threat over by morning

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 9:20 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

A thin line of rain showers will pass through the region overnight dropping a quick soaking. With temperatures above freezing, there shouldn't be huge traveling issues.  Watch for patchy fog throughout the night, too.  Any precipitation should be over with by daybreak on Tuesday morning. 

Near normal temperatures returning for the week
