Photo Gallery 1 Images
A thin line of rain showers will pass through the region overnight dropping a quick soaking. With temperatures above freezing, there shouldn't be huge traveling issues. Watch for patchy fog throughout the night, too. Any precipitation should be over with by daybreak on Tuesday morning.
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Rain chances increasing overnight
- StormTeam 3: Clouds increasing and rain chances return
- StormTeam 3: Rain comes to an end overnight
- StormTeam 3: Tonight's Severe Chances
- StormTeam 3: Tracking scattered rain chances for the 4th
- StormTeam 3: Sunny skies Monday, rain chances return Tuesday
- StormTeam 3: Rain chances return for the weekend
- StormTeam 3: Tracking returning rain
- StormTeam 3: Rain returning Saturday
- StormTeam 3: Chance for severe weather reduced
Scroll for more content...