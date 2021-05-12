StormTeam 3: Rain chances increasing for the weekend.

Rain chances return to southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Scattered rain showers will be possible on Friday and Saturday, but Sunday holds a better chance of rain, especially late in the day and into Sunday night. Definitely some good news, as much of the area, is still experiencing moderate drought conditions.
Tracking a few chances for rain over the weekend.
Posted: May 12, 2021 9:12 PM
