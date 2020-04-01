StormTeam 3: Rain chances for the rest of the work week

Scattered showers will move through the area Wednesday morning as clouds continue to build back in.

Partly sunny skies can be expected for the remainder of the day as highs climb into the low to mid-50s once again.

Rain chances return again for Thursday afternoon and evening as we gear up for a passing cold front. Highs will remain mild, reaching the 60s on Thursday before the front arrives and brings scattered showers and cooler air back through Friday. Friday will be the main rain event for the week as highs reach near 50.

A light wintry mix will be possible both Thursday into Friday and Friday into Saturday as temperatures fall to near freezing. This could cause slick roadways both Friday and Saturday morning. Behind the activity, high pressure will return and bring sunshine back for Saturday. Temperatures will return near 60 on Sunday with the possibility of temps nearing 70 by the next midweek.