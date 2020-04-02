Photo Gallery 3 Images
Temperatures will take a run at 60 degrees today across much of the area with some rain developing west of the Mississippi River this afternoon. Rain will become more widespread heading into tonight and Friday, with around a half inch of rainfall expected. Some light freezing rain is possible west of the Mississippi River on Friday as temperatures drop sharply behind a strong cold front.
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Rain and wintry mix coming
- StormTeam 3: Wintry mix possible Wednesday morning
- StormTeam 3: Wintry mix with snow and ice possible
- MnDOT prepares for wintry mix over the weekend
- StormTeam 3: Rain, Mix, and Snow Possible this Week
- StormTeam 3: Rain/snow mix possible later this evening
- StormTeam 3: When will rain become a mix?
- StormTeam 3: November rain coming for midweek
- StormTeam 3: Another wintry system to finish the week
- Stormteam 3: Dry and cool this weekend, rain coming Monday
Scroll for more content...