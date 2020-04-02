Clear
StormTeam 3: Rain and wintry mix coming

Mix is possible on Friday

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 5:41 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Temperatures will take a run at 60 degrees today across much of the area with some rain developing west of the Mississippi River this afternoon. Rain will become more widespread heading into tonight and Friday, with around a half inch of rainfall expected. Some light freezing rain is possible west of the Mississippi River on Friday as temperatures drop sharply behind a strong cold front.

Mason City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 56°
Scattered showers on Thursday
Community Events