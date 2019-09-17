Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police: Death investigation underway after body found in Albert Lea Full Story

StormTeam 3: Rain and storms possible by Wednesday morning

A few rounds of storms on the way!

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 2:32 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

The last week of summer will most certainly feel like summer as temperatures remain above average in the 70s and 80s. Fairly quiet weather is expected the rest of Tuesday even though the temperatures will be increasing into the 80s and dew points growing close to 70. A weak disturbance slides into the region tonight which could fire off a dying line of showers or storms overnight and early parts of Wednesday. A slight risk of strong to severe storms is possible just west. Main concerns I see will be heavier downpours and gusty winds. Another line of storms may develop again over a washed out front. Again, a stronger storm is possible, but mainly storms will produce heavy downpours. Increasing chances of storms to redevelop this weekend with some being severe as temperatures begin to drop closer to average by the end of the weekend.

Tonight: Chances of storms late closer to daybreak
Lows: Upper 60s
Winds: S 10-20 mph

Tomorrow: Early storms, then mostly cloudy; windy
Highs: Low 80s
Winds: SSW 10-20 mph

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, storms likely
Lows: Mid 60s
Winds: S 5-15

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Albert Lea
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Austin
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Rochester
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Summer heat is here to stay as we inch closer to the start of fall
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Spring and summer rain impacting fall colors

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Rochester teacher receives big honor

Image

Mayo sweeps Farmington

Image

Century falls to Northfield in OT

Image

Austin downs Lourdes in section title rematch

Image

A yearly tradition could be coming back to the River City

Image

Better trail access...for beer

Image

Taking out the trash

Image

Tourism boom in Cerro Gordo County

Community Events