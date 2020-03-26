StormTeam 3: Rain and storms for the weekend

Photo Gallery 2 Images
A brief stretch of drier weather is expected tonight into midday Friday, before periods of rain arrive Friday evening through Sunday. Rain may be briefly heavy at times, especially Saturday, when thunderstorms also become possible. Look for milder temperatures mainly in the 50s through Saturday, cooling down a bit Sunday as rain ends and windy conditions arrive.
