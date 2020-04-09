StormTeam 3: Rain and snow for this weekend, how much snow we will see up in the air

A storm system looks like it will impact the Midwest to close out the weekend and start the new work week. With the system moving very slowly over the southern Rockies, it is too early to know when and where the storm will hit and with what type or amounts of precipitation. No action is needed now, however, continue to monitor the forecast and start thinking about the possibility of needing to alter travel plans.

Bottom line, expect a chance for rain on Saturday into Sunday; rain will transition to snow later on Sunday. We'll have a better idea of how long duration of snow and the amounts over the next day or two. Stay tuned!