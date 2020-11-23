StormTeam 3: Rain and Snow expected Monday night Into Tuesday

A storm system moving into the Midwest will bring rain and snow back into southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of the area due to the potential for snow accumulation.

Due to the combination of rain and snow, there is still uncertainty about how much snow will accumulate/versus melting with the rain and above freezing temperatures.

In any case, 1 to 3 inches of a slushy snow accumulation is possible for many across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

