StormTeam 3: Rain and Humidity Return Mid Week

After what has already been a relaxing and comfortable weekend, we turn our attention to our next chance of showers and storms.

Once high pressure moves out of the Midwest by midweek, this will open up a window of opportunity for us to begin to see a return to some showers and storms. Now I understand that this is still days in advance, but being that we have made some needed progress in our drought numbers locally, we are itching at the opportunity for some more rainfall across southern Minnesota and north Iowa.

Now why is this the case? Over the past few days we have been blessed with some of the best conditions we have seen all summer. Our humidity values dropped back to a comfortable state, between 45-55 degrees, giving us some relief even though our daytime high temps ranged in the upper 70s and 80s. A reminder, the average daytime high for this month is 79 degrees.

Over the next few days, this blessing of high pressure begins to take a trip towards the east coast and opens the doors for us to see a developing low pressure system evolve around Colorado. As the high pressure moves east, we will see a stronger southerly wind across the corn belt, allowing for more moisture and energy to fill our atmosphere close to home. Aside from the increase in humidity, we will see this change of flow turn the temperature dial up a few degrees as mid to upper 80s return by mid week.

This low, for now, is forecasted through the models to trek to the NE up into Canada. This system will have a cold front attached to it so as the system travels to the north and northeast, the front would hypothetically move on through allowing us the opportunity as some showers and storms.

For now, the timing and strength of these showers and storms is still something we will continue to track into this week. It is likely changes in the forecast will be made as long range forecasting such as this, especially 6 days out, always change.