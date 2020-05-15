StormTeam 3: Rain and Cooler Temps Return for the Weekend

Winds have returned from the north but they won't be cooling us down by too much for this Friday. Abundant sunshine and the presence of a little more moisture will help us rise above the daily norm and into the low 70s for our Friday. It'll be a great way to end the week as winds look to remain steady and the sun shining bright. Coming into Saturday morning, things begin to change...but only temporarily. Clouds will build in during the AM hours of Saturday before scattered showers move in. Rain chances increase as the sun sets which will lead into a soggy, and chilly, Sunday morning. With winds picking up and temperatures taking a big hit, plan for highs to only make it into the upper 50s, near 60, on Sunday. Rain chances will head out before the weekend is done, along with the clouds. By Monday, sunshine is back and so are the 70s! Mostly sunny skies will bring mild and calm conditions to the area well into the next work week. For Wednesday and Thursday, we can plan for the 80s.