StormTeam 3: Rain Wednesday, and then every day there after

The cloudy weather continues, but now some rain is really going to be added in.

A cold front from the NW will approach the area overnight Tuesday before slowing down, likely spurring a light drizzle across the area. On Wednesday, this drizzle will pick up to moderate rainfall in the afternoon as the cold front slowly moves through and moisture from the south increases. Any leftover precipitation Wednesday night will turn to snow, but this will be negligable as temps will warm back into the mid to upper 40s on Thursday.

A strong jet stream will spur a light scattered drizzle during the day on Thursday. Moderate rain returns late Friday as a low pressure system wraps into the area underneath this jet stream. It wil rain consistently from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening, and possibly into early Sunday. Temps in the 50s and 60s take hold next week, with mostly sunny skies.