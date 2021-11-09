StormTeam 3: Rain Wednesday and snow Friday

Tuesday will be another pleasant day with highs in the mid 50s and light winds. Some clouds in the morning will fade in the afternoon. Enjoy it, because temps are going to fall off a cliff this week.

We are tracking our next system to bring rain Wednesday afternoon and evening. A cold front will push through the Midwest late Wednesday and bring showers to heavy downpours at times during the evening hours, with rain continuing into early Thursday.

High temps drop from the 50s Tuesday/Wednesday to the 40s Thursday and the 30s this weekend. Thursday and Friday will be quite breezy as Northwest winds gust 30+ mph behind Wednesday's cold front.

Snow arrives with this same system finally on Friday. The backside of this now large winter cyclone will push into our region with occasional snow showers throughout the day Friday. Accumulation is not expected to be major. Grounds are still warm so most snow under 1 inch of accumulation will melt, but accumulation greater than 1 inch could certainly begin to make snow stick. As of now, snowfall amounts for Friday look to be just under an inch, but with considerable variability.

High temps remain very chilly this weekend.