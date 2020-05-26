StormTeam 3: Rain Totals & New Severe Weather Threats for Tuesday

Last night, almost all of us experienced some heavy rainfall. Totals stayed under an inch and fell anywhere between 0.01" and 0.5". For Tuesday, all of us now fall under a Slight Risk (2 of 5) for severe weather with the bulk of activity ramping up this afternoon and evening. Thanks to an abundance of moisture, and other dynamic factors including daytime heating, the area will see a higher risk for severe weather including the possibility of a few tornadoes across Iowa and southern Minnesota. Storms will begin during the afternoon hours south of the area, making it to Southern Minnesota around 6-8pm tonight. Hail, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall rates will also be possible - especially within supercells if they develop.