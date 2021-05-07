Heading into this Mother's Day weekend, rain is expected to move into the area late Saturday afternoon. Widespread rain is expected across Iowa and may be a bit more scattered across Minnesota. In any case, some decent moisture is anticipated, which will help with the overall drought conditions. Overall, rainfall amounts of a quarter to half of an inch will be possible across northern Iowa, with lighter amounts further north into Minnesota. Higher amounts will be possible with any embedded thunderstorms, but no severe weather is expected.
Rain is expected to move into the area late Saturday.
Posted: May 7, 2021 6:36 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Rain This Weekend To Help With Drought Conditions
- StormTeam 3: Drought conditions continue for parts of the area
- StormTeam 3: Despite Recent Rainfall, Drought Conditions Expand
- Has last week's rain help the area's drought conditions?
- StormTeam 3: Quiet Conditions For The Weekend
- 80% of Iowa now under drought conditions
- StormTeam 3: Drier Conditions Arrive For The Weekend
- StormTeam 3: Pleasant conditions continue for the weekend
- StormTeam 3: Moderate Drought declared for parts of the area
- Drought conditions reported for nearly all of Iowa
Scroll for more content...