StormTeam 3: Rain This Weekend To Help With Drought Conditions

Heading into this Mother's Day weekend, rain is expected to move into the area late Saturday afternoon. Widespread rain is expected across Iowa and may be a bit more scattered across Minnesota. In any case, some decent moisture is anticipated, which will help with the overall drought conditions. Overall, rainfall amounts of a quarter to half of an inch will be possible across northern Iowa, with lighter amounts further north into Minnesota. Higher amounts will be possible with any embedded thunderstorms, but no severe weather is expected.