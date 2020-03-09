Clear
StormTeam 3: Rain, Mix, and Snow Possible this Week

Precipitation chances are back in the forecast

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 5:35 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

A more active weather pattern is about to take hold of the area starting Monday morning. Moisture moving in from the south will begin soaking northern Iowa and far southeastern Minnesota in rain late morning through the evening. Rain amounts will be around a tenth of an inch or less. Cooler northerly air moves in behind this system, with temps overnight Monday dropping into the mid 20s - refreezing is a possibility. Another similar system will work across the area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, with a chance for some snow and a wintry mix along a thin area near the MN-IA border. Slight rain chances linger through Thursday, although most will be seeing more sunshine during the Thursday-Friday stretch. Friday night, clouds build back in and another chance for a wintry mixture and even snow head in through Saturday morning. High temps for the next two weeks will hold in the 40s, with a few days possibly popping into the 50s.

Rain, mix, and snow chances return this week
