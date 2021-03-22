StormTeam 3: Rain Late Monday through Early Wednesday

The first full week of spring will certainly feel like it.

MONDAY: MILD, MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE SHOWERS

High temps Monday will reach the mid 50s as a a cold front begins to backtrack with warm air Wednesday afternoon. There will be some breaks in the clouds in the morning, but clouds build as the day goes along. Rain showers start to move in from the south as early as 5pm in Northern Iowa, and 6pm in Southern Minnesota. Showers will be scattered on/off throughout the night.

TUESDAY: RAIN, RAIN, AND MORE RAIN IN THE AFTERNOON ESPECIALLY

We likely begin Tuesday with a bit of a break in the rain, but it will be short lived. More rain builds throughout the day, especially in the afternoon, as the center of a strengthening storm system approaches. This moderate sustained rainfall lasts through Wednesday morning. The storm moves east by Wednesday afternoon. Rainfall accumulations from this system by this time will likely total around 1-1.5". Winds pick up to 20mph from the NW on Wednesday.

REST OF THE WEEK: A FEW MORE CHANCES

The rest of the week is still rather spring like. High temps in the upper 40s with some sunshine Thursday and Friday. A small chance for an overnight mix Thursday. Another chance for rain showers Saturday with highs in the 50s. And this pattern of 50s and occasional rain looks to likely continue into next week.