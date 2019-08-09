StormTeam 3: Rain Chances Return for the Weekend

High pressure will remain in control for Friday, keeping temps right about where they should be while deterring any rain chances. It'll be another pleasant summer day with calm northwest winds under mostly cloudless skies. Tonight the pattern shifts a bit as energy from the west begins to make a move. Clouds will increase starting as early as this afternoon, filling the skies by the overnight, and bringing another chance for showers and storms through Saturday (mainly for Southern Minnesota). Chances for rain remain scattered under partly to mostly cloudy skies - so if you do have outdoor plans on Saturday, be sure to grab the umbrella just in case. The severe threat remains very low at this time but general thunderstorms are possible. Conditions clear up a bit for Sunday with partly sunny skies before more chances for showers and storms return on Monday.