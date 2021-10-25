StormTeam 3: Rain Chances Return Wednesday, Thursday

Once again, in what is becoming our weekly routine, we will see the return of showers by midweek.

For this setup, showers return to the forecast as what is left of an atmospheric river out west will work across the Rockies, becoming increasingly impressive by midweek. What does this mean for us?

The chance for showers return. At this time, recent model trends have been leaning towards very light rainfall with minimal accumulation values. This system will take a path similar to what we saw over the weekend across Iowa, but the center of the low will remain further south. A key difference this time is that shower activity will develop along an elongated north south jet streak, aiding the development of light to moderate rainfall. Thanks to the jet streak, moisture from the Gulf of Mexico can surge north, allowing for the development of showers, with some moderate rainfall associated. Although moisture will stretch deep into the corn belt, atmospheric energy for strong surface level thunderstorms or severe weather is not anticipated at this time.