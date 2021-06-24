StormTeam 3: Rain Chances Redistributed; Lower Rain Threat Today, Better Rain Through Next Week

We need rain, that's no secret. So from that perspective I have good news and bad news.

Bad news first: Rain chances today have gone down.

Good news: Rain chances through next week have gone up.

Let's talk about today first.

THURSDAY: PARTLY/MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED STORM CHANCE (SEVERE) IN THE AFTERNOON

A crowded atmosphere in the Midwest means there is a lot of moving parts and ironically more room for change. That is what we are seeing today. Storm systems to our south across central Iowa and to our Northeast in Wisconsin are impacting our instability for today. Because of how these have played out, our now only really decent chance for rain and storms today comes in the afternoon hours - and even this isn't a fantastic chance.

Isolated thunderstorms could pop up this afternoon between 2-9pm as a cold front approaches and stalls across our area and meets rising humidity. These thunderstorms could quickly turn strong if they occur - with hail, wind, and heavy rain the main threats. What is more certain is that if they do occur, they will not be widespread. This means that most of the area will NOT see decent rain today even though some might. It's not all bad news though, because there are still some more great chances for rain in the future.

FRIDAY: CALMER MORNING, STORMS RETURN IN THE AFTERNOON

The front that arrives today across the area will stall out completely to our south Friday morning, but it will likely surge again across our area Friday afternoon with scattered showers and storms. There is a low risk of severe weather here. Chance of rain is much better Friday in North Iowa than in Southern Minneosta.

SATURDAY: SHOWERS AND STORMS ON A SLIGHTLY COOLER DAY

Storms and showers continue into Saturday across most of the area. If there is a day that has the best odds of being a wash out, it's Saturday. High temps Saturday are cooler in the 70s.

ONWARDS: LINGERING RAIN AND STORMS WITH MORE HUMIDITY

Humidity will remain relatively high through next week. This will fuel more sporadic chances for showers and storms through next week. That's great news for drought conditions!