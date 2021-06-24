Clear

StormTeam 3: Rain Chances Redistributed; Lower Rain Threat Today, Better Rain Through Next Week

It's a game of give and take

Posted: Jun 24, 2021 7:33 AM
Updated: Jun 24, 2021 9:03 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 7 Images

We need rain, that's no secret. So from that perspective I have good news and bad news.

Bad news first: Rain chances today have gone down.

Good news: Rain chances through next week have gone up.

Let's talk about today first.

THURSDAY: PARTLY/MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED STORM CHANCE (SEVERE) IN THE AFTERNOON

A crowded atmosphere in the Midwest means there is a lot of moving parts and ironically more room for change. That is what we are seeing today. Storm systems to our south across central Iowa and to our Northeast in Wisconsin are impacting our instability for today. Because of how these have played out, our now only really decent chance for rain and storms today comes in the afternoon hours - and even this isn't a fantastic chance.

Isolated thunderstorms could pop up this afternoon between 2-9pm as a cold front approaches and stalls across our area and meets rising humidity. These thunderstorms could quickly turn strong if they occur - with hail, wind, and heavy rain the main threats. What is more certain is that if they do occur, they will not be widespread. This means that most of the area will NOT see decent rain today even though some might. It's not all bad news though, because there are still some more great chances for rain in the future.

FRIDAY: CALMER MORNING, STORMS RETURN IN THE AFTERNOON

The front that arrives today across the area will stall out completely to our south Friday morning, but it will likely surge again across our area Friday afternoon with scattered showers and storms. There is a low risk of severe weather here. Chance of rain is much better Friday in North Iowa than in Southern Minneosta.

SATURDAY: SHOWERS AND STORMS ON A SLIGHTLY COOLER DAY

Storms and showers continue into Saturday across most of the area. If there is a day that has the best odds of being a wash out, it's Saturday. High temps Saturday are cooler in the 70s.

ONWARDS: LINGERING RAIN AND STORMS WITH MORE HUMIDITY 

Humidity will remain relatively high through next week. This will fuel more sporadic chances for showers and storms through next week. That's great news for drought conditions!

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 604758

Reported Deaths: 7648
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1250271781
Ramsey52525898
Dakota46864471
Anoka42797458
Washington27437291
Stearns22563225
St. Louis18145314
Scott17554138
Wright16385149
Olmsted13406102
Sherburne1202895
Carver1067648
Clay826592
Rice8207110
Blue Earth762944
Crow Wing681995
Kandiyohi668485
Chisago620752
Otter Tail586484
Benton583098
Goodhue484074
Douglas475881
Mower470533
Winona461452
Itasca460263
Isanti440364
McLeod431261
Morrison424862
Beltrami408062
Nobles407850
Steele397817
Polk389072
Becker386755
Lyon363953
Carlton353056
Freeborn347133
Pine334923
Nicollet331345
Mille Lacs311854
Brown308040
Le Sueur297426
Cass286532
Todd285733
Meeker263643
Waseca238023
Martin235333
Roseau211221
Wabasha20793
Hubbard196641
Dodge18783
Renville182846
Redwood176639
Houston174616
Cottonwood167124
Wadena163423
Fillmore157610
Faribault155319
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146828
Sibley146710
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13579
Rock128719
Jackson122812
Pipestone116726
Yellow Medicine115020
Pope11306
Murray107110
Swift106918
Koochiching95618
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83220
Wilkin83213
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6044
Grant5948
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned47793
Red Lake4017
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 371318

Reported Deaths: 6059
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58281641
Linn21248339
Scott20311248
Black Hawk16200312
Woodbury15240230
Johnson1462685
Dubuque13517211
Dallas1129399
Pottawattamie11233174
Story1071948
Warren584091
Clinton561593
Cerro Gordo554297
Sioux517774
Webster516594
Muscatine4883106
Marshall488076
Des Moines468172
Wapello4340122
Buena Vista427140
Jasper421273
Plymouth403281
Lee382557
Marion366176
Jones301157
Henry294937
Bremer288861
Carroll287052
Boone268534
Crawford268440
Benton260455
Washington257251
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232651
Jackson225242
Clay216727
Kossuth216166
Tama212371
Delaware211143
Winneshiek198935
Page194522
Buchanan194233
Cedar192323
Hardin187444
Fayette187143
Wright186140
Hamilton182051
Harrison180073
Clayton171257
Butler166535
Madison164619
Mills163924
Floyd163542
Cherokee159438
Lyon159241
Poweshiek157136
Allamakee152952
Hancock150334
Iowa149924
Winnebago144531
Cass139255
Calhoun138813
Grundy137533
Emmet135741
Jefferson133435
Shelby131837
Sac130920
Union130135
Louisa129649
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw124917
Franklin123523
Guthrie123332
Humboldt119626
Palo Alto113523
Howard105122
Montgomery103638
Clarke101124
Keokuk97032
Monroe96431
Unassigned9570
Ida91635
Adair87532
Pocahontas85822
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas77923
Worth7628
Taylor66812
Fremont6279
Decatur6169
Ringgold56424
Van Buren56418
Wayne54423
Audubon53411
Adams3454
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Showers and storms possible Thursday through Saturday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

