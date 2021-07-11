StormTeam 3: Rain Chances Increase For Mid-Week

A storm system is expected to move into the Midwest for the middle of the week, which will bring showers and storms to the region. Rain chances increase for Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday holds the highest chance for showers and thunderstorms, and there is even a potential for some heavy rainfall. There may also be a slight severe weather threat on Wednesday, and StormTeam 3 will continue to monitor that potential. Continue to monitor the forecast as we move closer to mid-week.