StormTeam 3: Quiet Conditions For The Weekend

The upcoming weekend is shaping up to be rather quiet weather wise. We'll see a bit of cloud cover both days, but maybe a little more sunshine for Sunday. Highs will be near average (Average High: 24°) both days.
Posted: Jan 7, 2021 5:46 PM
Updated: Jan 7, 2021 5:56 PM
