StormTeam 3: Quiet start to the week

A welcome stretch of quieter weather remains on track for this week. Large storm system continues to drift eastward leaving behind a handful of flurries or snow showers, slippery roads, and clouds. Clouds will begin to thin out overnight, and lows will drop quickly into the teens into Monday morning. High pressure sets up shop this week ushering in a peaceful pattern for a chunk of the work week. Couple of disturbances may send our temps up and down a few days; however, nothing big on the horizon for snow systems or storms. The warmest of days will be for midweek in the mid and upper 30s. A chance of light snow may return later this next week.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds; cool temps and windy
LOWS: Low & Mid Teens
WINDS: NNW 8-18 mph
MONDAY: Sunny and less wind
HIGHS: Near 30
WINDS: NW 5-10 mph
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy
LOWS: Mid 20s
WINDS: Vrbl 5-10 mph
