Clear
StormTeam 3: Seasonal weekend ahead, snow stays south

Storm system may bring a few flakes to the extreme southern parts of the area

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 3:06 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Rinse and repeat with more mild temperatures and sunshine over the weekend.  There's a storm system expected to drop a few inches of snow to our south.  Our extreme southern areas may see a few flakes out of this, but accumulation is expected to stay away.  Highs will be a touch cooler on Saturday due to increase cloud cover, warmer on Sunday with sunshine. 

Mason City
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Precip chances lowering
