Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

StormTeam 3: Quiet, cooler weekend outside of snow showers Saturday night

Little to no accumulation expected

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 2:29 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Clearing skies are expected today with gusty winds and chilly temperatures. Other than some light snow on Saturday night, the weekend will be dry with cooler-than-normal temperatures.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Get ready for a chilly Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Four killed in Austin crash, including two kids

Image

26 new Coronavirus cases in Minnesota

Image

Rochester restaurants rally to support local businesses

Image

Chatfield students lend a helping hand

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Temps recovering for the weekend

Image

Area coach creates alternative bracket challenge

Image

Coronavirus Census impact

Image

Restaurant distributing Water and TP

Image

Rural Water Access struggles

Community Events