Photo Gallery 1 Images
Clearing skies are expected today with gusty winds and chilly temperatures. Other than some light snow on Saturday night, the weekend will be dry with cooler-than-normal temperatures.
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Quiet, cooler weekend outside of snow showers Saturday night
- StormTeam3: Snow Showers through Saturday night.
- StormTeam 3: Cooler with snow shower chances later this week
- StormTeam 3: Quiet start to the week
- StormTeam 3: Flurries on Wednesday, quiet after
- StormTeam 3: Friday's Snow
- StormTeam 3: After a weekend warm-up, cooler air returns
- StormTeam 3: Sleet, ice, wind and snow showers into Saturday morning
- StormTeam 3: Showers Saturday, warmer on Labor Day
- Stormteam 3: Big snow totals to the southwest; quiet weather for us
Scroll for more content...