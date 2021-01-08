StormTeam 3: Quiet Weather Heading Into the Weekend

Our cloudy and quiet weather will continue heading into the weekend. Aside from a few peeks of sunshine, expect mainly cloudy conditions on Saturday, with highs near average in the middle 20s. We may see a little more sunshine on Sunday.
We'll see quiet conditions as we head into the weekend
Posted: Jan 8, 2021 6:59 PM
