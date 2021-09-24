StormTeam 3: Quick rain later on a cloudy Friday

Friday's forecast is a bit different than what we have seen this past week.

A cold front will swiftly move across the area today. Clouds will move in form the northwest during the morning hours and exit during the evening hours. Nestled in between are a few showers that will quickly come and go.

Rain will begin around lunchtime for most of the I-35 corridor, and likely move into Mason City around 1pm. The rain is unlikely to last more than two hours, and will likely be much shorter than that. The showers reach Rochester a bit before 2pm and are moving out by 4pm. The last rain exits Fillmore county by 5pm. Temps will drop from the mid 60s before the rain to the mid 50s afterwards.

Behind all this rain will also be strong winds briefly gusting above 30mph. This will make for a breezy commute home. Temps will hold in the 50s through 10pm and fall back to 40 degrees overnight.

Now here comes the nice weather.

Partly to mostly sunny skies will inhabit the weekend. Highs in the mid 60s Saturday and the mid to upper 70s Sunday. It doesn't stop there. Temps rise to 80 degrees through Wednesday as things get even sunnier.

Rain is likely again whenever temps should fall back down from next weeks' highs. This likely comes sometime next weekend.