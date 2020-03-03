StormTeam 3: Precipitation is back in the forecast

At the start of the week, it looked like we would be avoiding most of the precipitation chances as temperatures warmed, but Mother Nature loves to play tricks! On what will be a busy Super Tuesday at the polls it'll also be very busy in the weather department. Winds will pick up, gusting near 30 mph, from the west this afternoon and starting around 8pm, rain chances move into the area as temperatures hover around the freezing point. Quickly, that rainy precip will begin to turn over into more frozen precip and even snow. Some could see up to an inch of fresh snowfall, but may not see is all stick to the ground. Warmer temps these last several days have helped warm surfaces and melting will take place upon impact. It'll all be very temperature dependant but we should plan for a potentially slick commute on Wednesday morning when a lot of the activity comes to an end.