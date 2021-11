A powerful low-pressure system is bring cold, snow, and some very strong winds. Winds gusted over 70 MPH across portions of South Dakota on Thursday. Check out some of the peak wind gusts recorded.

Phillip, SD: 71 MPH

Buffalo, SD: 70 MPH

Valentine, NE: 68 MPH

Pierre, SD: 66 MPH

Rapid City, SD: 62 MPH

Williston, ND: 52 MPH

Bismarck, ND: 49 MPH

Aberdeen, SD: 49 MPH

Mason City, IA: 45 MPH

Sioux Falls, SD: 41 MPH

Fargo, ND: 40 MPH

Rochester, MN: 39 MPH